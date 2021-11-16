“Free Makomborero Haruzivishe Today”

Mako is innocent! He is just a victim of political persecution to deter millennial voters , Mdc Alliance Namibia echoes.

15 November 2021

Mdc Alliance Namibia continues to give its extraordinary solidarity to the incarcerated revolutionary par excellence Cde Makomborero Haruzivishe who was illegally convicted for alleged whistling in town when Zanupf morons are killing, stealing and grabbing national resources with impunity. We condemn this weaponisation of the law by the clueless Zanupf regime. The conviction of Makomborero Haruzivishe was fatally flawed and will be set aside by an independent and reasonable court.

Mako is a well-known political activist who is being targeted because he is vocal about Zanupf induced poverty, injustice and senseless and barefaced corruption faced by the citizens. He is also a revolutionary intellectual, public thinker and an ardent member of the Mdc Alliance led by the our political mountain President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. We are committed to pursue multiple strategies to absolutely subdue these satanic elements that mar progress in the national democratic revolution. We demand his immediate release since he is totally innocent. Mako is not a land baron neither is he a Zanupf stomach politician.

We are extremely concerned by the selective application of the law against our members especially Mako ,who is a victim of political persecution because of his dedication to demand his freedom and that of others. Cde Makomborero Haruzivishe was in April imprisoned for 24 months by magistrate Judith Taruvinga after staging a demonstration in central Harare on the 5 of February 2020. He faced another separate charge of resisting arrest and was sentenced to 12 months ,which ran concurrently with the first charge. Our ardent democratic fighter, however, is facing several other trumped up charges before the courts which are yet to be finalised which explains why he was kept inside after getting $10 000 bail from the High Court.

As enshrined in the Supreme Law of Zimbabwe, basic human freedoms are clearly guaranteed. Citizens have reserved rights to freely express their political opinions without the fear of being persecuted by prosecution. Democratic freedom is preferred to the sadist muzzling of democratic of space meant to silence dissent. Mdc Alliance Namibia demands the immediate release of our man of varlour, nerve and mettle so that we can together prosecute the national democratic revolution to its logical conclusion.

MakoMonday

CdeMakoIsInnocent

FreeAllPrisonersOfConscience

NoToIllegalConvictions

ZanupfMustGo

NoToJudiciaryCapture

FreeCdeMako

Mdc Alliance Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

Makomborero Haruzivishe