Mnangagwa’s Rigging Tactics Exposed
16 November 2021
Tinashe Sambiri| Team Pachedu has revealed how the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa rigged the 2018 Presidential Election.
Mnangagwa’s current mandate is disputed..
“2018 Rigging: By 5PM, 105,000 voters had turned out to vote throughout Mash Central.
The voters miraculously increased to 468K by 7PM meaning ZEC received 353K votes in 2 hours? The Mash Central anomaly is shown below.
Youths, let’s protect our vote in 2023,” Team Pachedu tweeted.