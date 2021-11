Team Pachedu Exposes ZEC Rigging Tactics

By Team Pachedu

Did you know?

ZEC took ghosts from the 2013 Nikuv voters roll, made them younger by removing 60 years (some 50, 40, 30) and added them to the 2018 voters roll.

Ghost voters make ballot stuffing easy.

We still want an answer

@ZECzim