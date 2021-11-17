Byo Man Jailed 15 Days For Insulting Chief

By A Correspondent- 58 year old Samuel Hove from Magwegwe in Bulawayo has been sentenced to 15 days in jail with an option to pay a fine of ZWL$5 000 after he insulted and threatened a chief.

Hove pleaded guilty when he appeared before Mberengwa Resident Magistrate Caroline Tafira Nyoni on Thursday for contravening Section 48 of the Traditional Leaders Act after he sent an offensive message to Andrew Bvute (67) who is Chief Bvute.

Hove and Chief Bvute are related as the former is a son to the latter’s brother.

The State led by Matidaishe Pavazhira alleged that on 2 July 2021 Hove obstructed, hindered or interfered with a chief in the discharge of his duties.

On the day in question at 11.36 AM, Bvute received a text message from Hove which was abusive and threatening. The message read:

Ndini ndakakuita ishe kana une nharo hariperi gore rino uri chief Bvute, Hatibhejerane kana uchida (I’m the one who made you a Chief. You will lose your chieftaincy before the end of the year if you are headstrong).

Bvute reported the matter at ZRP Mberengwa. He said that he was now feared for his life.