DNA Test Nails Teenage Girl’s Father

A Shurugwi girl (15) who refused to breastfeed her baby alleging that her father was responsible for the pregnancy has been proved right by DNA tests.

Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba told the accused on Monday last week that the results of the DNA tests taken in July are out and although he would not announce them impeccable sources told The Mirror that they are positive.

Public Prosecutor Pride Gomera also told the accused who is remanded in prison that the court case would now resume in Gweru on December 15, 2021 now that the results are out.

The father who cannot be named to protect the child stays at Sebanga Extension in Shurugwi and is facing rape charges.

The accused appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba in July 2021 but denied the rape charges. The State then requested for DNA tests on the baby girl as part of evidence.

The complainant’s story went viral after she declared to nurses that she was not going to breastfeed her baby because her biological father impregnated her. The Social Welfare Department was engaged and the baby was taken to an orphanage in Shurugwi South while the mother went to her Mother’s rural home in Gutu

After being told the next court date, the accused allegedly protested to Magistrate Mukumba that he was not going to respect those results even though he was not told what they said.

The accused allegedly raped her daughter for ritual purposes.

The State case is that the accused who is employed at Lundi chrome Mine invited the daughter to the mine to help him with domestic chores. He raped the daughter on several occasions until she fell pregnant.

The accused has been on remand since July as he awaited the DNA results.- Masvingo Mirror