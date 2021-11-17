JUST IN: Magistrate Postpones Makomborero Haruzivishe Ruling

By A Correspondent| Incarcerated MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe will return to court on the 23rd of November after Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi postponed ruling on a case he is accused of inciting public violence.



Mangosi said his ruling was not yet ready and needed more time, forcing state prosecutors and the accused person’s lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu to agree on the 23rd of November.



Haruzivishe and his co-accused Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manyenga, Cecelia Chimbiri and Allan Moyo stands accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations by

holding a demonstration.

More to follow…