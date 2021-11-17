Mukanya Heads For Cape Town

By A Correspondent- Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mapfumo will rock Cape Town’s Bo-Kaap Hall this weekend.

The show is the brainchild of Chunala Private Limited and is supported by Rebel Movement and Kels Entertainment.

Mukanya, as Mapfumo is affably known, has been in the country for over a fortnight and has drawn huge crowds at his two previous shows in Johannesburg and Pretoria. The show kicks off at 2pm with an array of artists from both Johannesburg and Cape Town taking turns to entertain. Due to the ongoing curfew the show will end around 11pm, an hour before the official lockdown begins.

Mukanya travelled with his entire Blacks Unlimited ensemble from Johannesburg and he landed in the Mother City last night.

Elcee Gweja will be a guest artist and will share the stage with Paddy Watts and Gameboi. Juggling Captain Pliez and Bento Bodyslam will take turns on the turntables. Another new artist who will perform is Brian Makore making his debut in Cape Town.

Chunala, fronted by Sam Madzonga, is a new kid on the block and was partnered by Kels who have been in the game for years now.

Spokesperson of the organisers Fallon Sankulan aka DJ Firespitter said all is ready for the event as they have secured the services of the best sound system as well as “no-nonsense” private security.

“All the logistics are in place and we expect our Cape Town fans to have a show to remember. It is not always that Mukanya graces these shores and we do not take that for granted,” said Sankulan.

This weekend, Mukanya’s “son” Kurai Makore will have an opportunity to increase his fan base in South Africa after a stellar performance in Johannesburg and Pretoria. He left an impression with his Mukanya-like voice and he has promised he will deliver his best once again.

“We once again promise our old and possibly new fans to come in their numbers for the show. We will not disappoint. We eat music, sleep music, walk music and definitely fans will enjoy themselves,” said Makore.

Organisers are best advised to put in place plans for back up power after power utility Eskom moved the country into loadshedding.