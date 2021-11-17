ZB Heist, US$5k Reward Offered

By A Correspondent- Police have appealed to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of three notorious robbers, Patson Matengambiri, Shadreck Njowa and Nyasha Chitera.

The trio, who were in the company of 11 other robbers who have since been arrested, robbed the complainants of cash amounting to nearly US$3 million which belonged to ZB Bank.

The robbery incident occurred at Gwebi Bridge along Harare-Chirundu Road on 6th January 2021.

ZB Bank is offering a US$5 000 reward to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the arrest of three suspects.

A statement issued by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi reads:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Patson Matengambiri, Shadreck Njowa and Nyasha Chitera, in connection with a robbery case that occurred at Gwebi Bridge along Harare-Chirundu Road on 6th January 2021.

The suspects who were in the company of 11 other gang members robbed the complainants of cash amounting to US$2 775 000 and ZWL$43 090 which belonged to a local financial institution, ZB Bank.

The 11 suspects were arrested and the matter is pending before the court. A reward of US$5000 is being offered by ZB Bank to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the arrest of three suspects who are still on the run.

Meanwhile, Police in Murewa are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Tichatonga Nyamukondiwa and Derick, no further particulars known, whose last known address is Murisa Village, Seke.

The two are wanted for a case of robbery which occurred on 31 March 2021 at Katsande Business Centre, Mudzi, in which the suspects robbed the complainant US$20 000 cash, 700 grams of processed gold and a Nissan Caravan vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact CID Homicide Harare on, (0242) 758031 or Zimbabwe Republic Police National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or Police General Headquarters WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or any nearest Police Station.