Mnangagwa Regime Behind Furore At ZIFA House

Tinashe Sambiri|The chaos rocking ZIFA is a direct result of the Zanu PF regime’s gross incompetence, an MDC Alliance official has said.

Writing on Twitter, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of neglecting matters related to football development in the country.

Chuma argued:

It’s turmoil everywhere! The rot in ZIFA is just a micro of the macro.

This stinking rottenness is a pure reflection of the country under @edmnangagwa. What has the govt done to support football development? Busy hiring million dollar jets for ED to address empty chairs. #NHM (https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1460658317177589762?s=20)

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma