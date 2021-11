Prophet T Freddy Escapes Prison

By A Correspondent- Harare-based controversial preacher Tapiwa Freddy has been released.

Freddy was arrested Thursday morning on rape charges and appeared before Harare Magistrate Denis Mangosi, who released him on free bail.

The self-professed prophet was summoned from home, so the issue was not raised.

He is being represented by Everson Chatambudza and Malvin Mapako.

Freddy stands accused of raping a 33-year-old woman.