Latest On ZIFA Board Suspension

The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) has reduced the allegations against ZIFA from the initial seven to one.

The SRC suspended the ZIFA board on Tuesday and cited seven violations in their suspension letter.

But after a review, the Commission has now reduced the charges to one in which they accuse the FA, led by Felton Kamambo, of failing to account for funds they received from the Government for the Warriors’ 2019 Afcon campaign in Egypt.

ZIFA also stands accused of failing to provide information on how they funded the charter plane to Cairo for its members and supporters.

However, the Kamambo-administration still argues that the suspension is unlawful and will approach FIFA to overturn the ban. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe