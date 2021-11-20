Arrested

State Media – Two people have appeared in court on allegations of money laundering amounting to over US$1 million.

Roselyn Dunga (31) and Edmore Chipiso (33) were facing money laundering charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

They were freed on $20 000 bail each.

The court heard that on an unknown date to the prosecutor but during the period extending from August 2021 to November 17, both accused persons acquired an unknown amount of money in United States dollars.

It is alleged that in order to disguise the illicit origins of the money, they purchased a house on a piece of land measuring 2,627 square metres at number 12 Giraffe Crescent, Borrowdale West in Harare for US$580 000 and another house at number 14256 Leggate Street, Gunhill, Harare valued at US$400 000.

The court heard that the accused persons further purchased a piece of land being the remainder of Cobum Plot 23 in Selous measuring 19 9747 hectares worth Us$130 000, a Mercedes Benz S350 black in colour, vehicles comprising an Iveco truck 3xDAF 105 truck horses, 3xflatbed trailers and 1×42 000 litres fuel tanker worth US$1 million. -Herald