Three Die In Mapinga Horror Crash

By A Correspondent- Three people died on the spot when two haulage trucks collided head-on along the Harare-Chirundu highway a few kilometres after Mapinga.

The accident happened on Tuesday night.

According to witnesses, one of the truck drivers who was trying to overtake encroached onto the other lane resulting in the fatal accident involving an empty fuel tanker and truck laden with shelled maize.

Two of the drivers died on the spot, including a passenger who was expected to disembark a few metres before the accident.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident but referred all questions to the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyati who could not be reached at the time of publication.

“The fuel tanker failed to overtake, resulting in the head-on accident. Both drivers died on the spot, including one passenger who was dropping off a few metres from here,” said one witness.

-State media