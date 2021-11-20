Zim Warriors Fall To Worst Position In Five Years

The Zimbabwe National Team has suffered another drop on the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Friday.

The Warriors were in action during the recent November international window in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers but performed dismally, losing 1-0 to South Africa amd drawing 1-1 against Ethiopia. The results saw them finishing at the bottom of Group G of the qualifying campaign.

In the latest ranking, Zimbabwe lost 8.9 points and slumped by three places to number 121 in the world. This is their lowest position in five years since reaching number 126 in May 2016.

On the African table, the Warriors also dropped three places and moved to number 31.

Meanwhile, Senegal remained the top-placed team on the continent while Belgium retained the top spot on the global ranking.

The end-of-the year FIFA World Rankings will be released on December 16.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. Brazil, 3. France, 4. England, 5. Argentina, 6. Italy, 7. Spain, 8. Portugal, 9. Denmark, 10. Netherlands.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Morocco, 3. Tunisia, 4. Algeria, 5. Nigeria, 6. Egypt, 7. Cameroon, 8. Ghana, 9. Mali, 10. Ivory Coast .- Soccer24 Zimbabwe