ZimEye
"It's been a wonderful time listening to your contributions. Let's build Zim, let's build our country; there will always be differences, but I think our differences are minor, as compared to the the great work of building the nation" – @Hon_Kasukuwere during @mimmitwit spaces pic.twitter.com/9k0ngauKUF— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 18, 2021
"It's been a wonderful time listening to your contributions. Let's build Zim, let's build our country; there will always be differences, but I think our differences are minor, as compared to the the great work of building the nation" – @Hon_Kasukuwere during @mimmitwit spaces pic.twitter.com/9k0ngauKUF