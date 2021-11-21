Man U Sacks Manager

By A Correspondent- Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a disastrous run of poor results including a 1-4 loss to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Machester United said assistant manager Michael Carrick will take charge of the team for upcoming matches while the club searches for a caretaker manager to see out the season. The statement read:

Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.

His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments.

He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season