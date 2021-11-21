Mugabe Campaign Preacher Resurfaces, Backs Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF-aligned cleric Obadiah Musindo, of the Destiny for Afrika Network (Danet), they are targeting to mobilise more than one million votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Musindo was very active in campaigning for Zanu PF during the late former President Robert Mugabe era. He could use his “church” and non-existing residential stands to lure voters for Mugabe during that time.

Zanu PF has said that it is targeting five million voters while the main opposition MDC Alliance is eyeing six million voters in its ongoing voter mobilisation drive.

Musindo said his organisation plans to mobilise “virgin voters” and the marginalised communities through the provision of housing and empowerment projects and voter registration. Musindo said:

We have launched a programme where all our beneficiaries must ensure that their families are registered voters.

Voting is a civic duty that we are obliged to do and we must do so as patriotic Zimbabweans.

Everyone must ensure that their kids are registered to vote and they must vote for ZANU PF starting with the forthcoming by-elections.

There are 133 vacant seats in Parliament and Local Government following the recall of MDC Alliance legislators and councillors.

President Mnangagwa recently told party supporters in a mini-rally in Chimanimani that by-elections will be held in the first quarter of 2022.