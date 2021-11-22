BREAKING: Marry CHIWENGA Wins High Court Case Against Magistrate

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry has won her High Court case against a magistrate who imprisoned her last week.

A High Court judge Monday set aside Magistrate Lazini Ncube’s verdict which puts Marry Mubaiwa into detention for medical examination calling the decision.

The verdict was “capricious” and “arbitrary,” the ruling states.

Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa and Doug Coltart. – More follows