You have no shame!You have taken part in the most shameless act of striping the constitution of Zimbabwe to aid ZANUPF’s misrule and corruption and you say this trash!History will remember you as a treacherous traitor who sold out a whole struggle for people’s emancipation!— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) November 22, 2021
