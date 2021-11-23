Shock As Boy Is Found Dead In Girls Toilet

By A Correspondent- An unidentified boy was on Monday found dead in a girl’s toilet at Ntutha Primary school, Bulawayo.

Details on circumstances leading to his death are yet to be established as the police are investigating the incident.

Bulawayo provincial deputy education director Thabani Sibanda, on Monday confirmed receiving a report that a teenage boy has been found dead at a school.

He said the police were still to attend to the scene. Sibanda said:

We passed by the school where the body was found in the morning. Police were told about it and they said they were waiting for those working under the crime investigation to attend to the scene.

The body was spotted by school children visiting the lavatory in the morning. The ministry had to send the children back home for their safety.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele investigations are underway adding that they were not at liberty to disclose the full details of what happened because.

-newsday