Who Will Succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Manchester United have begun their hunt for a new coach following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday.

The Norwegian was fired from his position as head coach of the Red Devils after a string of poor performances. Assistant coach Michael Carrick was named interim manager for the upcoming games – with an interim manager to be appointed until the end of the season.

Several names have come up in media speculation, including former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has been out of work since last season and was constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford on previous occasions.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was reportedly interested in the job, at several points, during Solskjaer’s reign, is among the top candidates for the United job.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, French coach Laurent Blanc have also been linked to the top post at Old Trafford.

Also on the list is Carrick, who could become the full-time boss if he can steady the ship and turn results around. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe