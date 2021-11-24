Chamisa In Organic Politics, Lures Thousands In Matebeleland

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has adopted organic politics and lured thousands in Matebeleland provinces, where he is meeting with citizens.

“MASSIVE RURAL MASS SUPPORT.. It’s organic, genuine, natural and from deep down their hearts. Without paying & without pain. I’m always moved. This strengthens me. Thank you Matebeleland. Thank you Zimbabwe. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading.. #Asingeneni #Godisinit,” posted on his twitter page Tuesday.

