Mobilization Of Voters Unstoppable- Joana Mamombe

Hon Joana Mamombe on Twitter:

The regime is desperate, why postponing the Blitz??

Manje, We will continue to mobile citizens to go and register to vote.

Blitz or no Blitz!

The

@mdczimbabwe

Youth Assembly is well led by

@ceechimbiri2

. Thank you for the hard work & commitment Commander.

The @mdczimbabwe Youth Assembly is well led by @ceechimbiri2. Thank you for the hard work & commitment Commander. #RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/XfjQQp85PH — Joanah Mamombe MP (@JoanaMamombe) November 22, 2021