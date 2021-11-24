Robbers Torture Businessman, Vanish With US$24 000

By A Correspondent- Harare Parts chief executive officer sustained burns after being scalded with an iron by armed robbers.He lost cash, mobile phones and property to five armed robbers at his Waterfalls home on Sunday.

He lost cash, mobile phones and property to five armed robbers at his Waterfalls home on Sunday.

Ronnie Chihota, 74, of Ronden Motor Spares was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital together with two other people Eunice Saratira, 30, and Hazel Marufu, 24, for medical examination.

The armed robbers went away with a Toyota Hiace loaded with property worth US$24 000.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the five who are on the run.

“Police are conducting investigations where six people were attacked by five unknown robbers demanding money at a house in Waterfalls,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Five armed robbers were reported to have removed precast wall panels to gain entry into the house yard.

“They broke a windowpane, cut burglar bars using a bolt cutter and gained entry into the house.

“They tied their victims with pieces of cloths on hands and assaulted them demanding cash.

“One of the victims had a pistol pointed at him and one of the robbers switched on an electrical iron and scalded the complainant demanding more cash.

“The robbers searched and took a Toyota Hiace (AFO 0669) car keys and loaded the loot with a total value of US$24 000.

“Other properties lost included colour television sets, cellphones and DSTV explorer decoders.

“They left the victims tied and locked in the rooms.

“As police we continue to warn criminals that they might hide but the law will catch up with them,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. H Metro