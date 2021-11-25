BREAKING: Mwonzora Sen Arrested for Assaulting Khupe’s Bodyguard

By A Correspondent | UK trip returnee, and the Douglas Mwonzora Senator Yvonne Musarurwa has been arrested for assaulting party leader Thokozani Khupe’s Bodyguard, Kudzanai Mashumba a month ago.

The development comes a day after Emmerson Mnangagwa’s international engagement effort fell flat with the UK govt openly announcing criticism of human rights abuses.

Yvonne Musarurwa with Morgen Komichi

It also comes on the same day Mwonzora was for the first time blocked from holding a rally in Harare’s Epworth surbub.

Musarurwa, who is an ex convict for murder, was pounced on by police at her house and taken to law and order Harare Central at around 4am, on Thursday.

Senator Musarurwa was one of the 126 strong govt delegation to the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last month, and her arrest comes 6 days after flying back into Zimbabwe.