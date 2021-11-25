Man Jailed For Raping Own Daughter

By A Correspondent- A Harare man was today jailed for 15 years for raping his biological 12-year-old daughter in a maize field in Highfield, Harare.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the teenager, was initially jailed for 18-years before Harare regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene set aside three years of his jail term.

The three years were set aside on condition that he will not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The man, was cleared of two other rape charges he had been accused of.

Mr Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State.