Thieves Hold Kadoma Family Hostage

By A Correspondent- A Kadoma family was held hostage for almost five hours by five thieves who had stolen Zesa transformer oil and copper windings at a farm in the area.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

The five had stormed Solitude Farm in Kadoma and stole the transformer oil and copper windings before they stormed the nearby house where they held hostage the occupants.

They later fled the scene after hearing a sound of a moving car near the property.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of theft involving Zesa transformer oil and copper windings at Solitude farm in Kadoma. Five unknown suspects dismantled a transformer and stormed a nearby house before holding the occupants hostage for about five hours.

“The suspects later fled after hearing the sound of a moving vehicle,” he said.

He said investigations were still in progress. Herald