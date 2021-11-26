Armed Robbers Target Mines

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Reblic Police said that cases of armed robberies in mining sites were increasing.

The police said this in a statement Thursday, adding that they had increased manpower in all mining sites.

Below is the ZRP’s statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the occurrence of robbery cases in mining sites where armed gangs are targeting artisanal miners and individuals who are keeping large sums of money or gold at home and business premises.

In one incident, on 23rd November 2021 at about 0030 hours seven (7) unknown suspects who were covering their faces with balaclavas, armed with machetes and bicycle chains stormed Orobredo 11 Mine, Battlefields.

The suspects broke into a cabin where seven (7) artisanal miners were housed. They assaulted the complainants with machetes and chains while demanding cash and valuables.

Four of the complainants sustained severe injuries which include deep cuts on the body and were referred to Kadoma District Hospital for treatment. The suspects took US$905-00 and six (6) cellphones.

In another armed robbery case that occurred at M and A Kiosk Mine in Filabusi on 20 November 2021, at around 0130 hours, a 40-year-old male adult was attacked by eight unknown suspects while he was attending to his pumps at a carbon tank. The suspects got away with 200 kgs of non-pregnant carbon valued at US$160-00.

Another robbery case occurred at Shangani Mine Compound, Fort Rixon on 19th November 2021 at around 1300 hours.

A 26-year-old man went to the bush to relieve himself and was attacked by the accused person, Terrence Masango (23) using a machete.

The suspect, who has since been arrested forcibly took the complainant’s wallet containing US$90-00 and fled.

In Chinhoyi, eight male adults approached a security guard who was manning premises at Eldorado Mine elution plant on 13 November 2021 at around 0300 hours while armed with iron rods.

The suspects disarmed the guard who was armed with a 12 bore Mossberg shotgun and tied him with electric cables.

They broke into the elution plant and stole gold loaded wire wools and stole the security guard’s Itel cellphone.

The Mossberg shotgun was recovered by the police dumped at the 110km peg along the Harare – Chirundu highway. The stolen property is valued at US$ 82 915-00.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has stepped up surveillance and monitoring activities at mining sites. The law will be applied without fear or favour to any gangs targeting miners. Mine owners and management are urged to step up security at their premises.

We urge members of the public to keep telephone contacts of their nearest Police Stations or Provincial Operations for swift reports of all criminal activities in communities.

The public can contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 and get assistance in reporting cases promptly or supply any information on criminal movements.