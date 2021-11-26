BREAKING…. Chamisa Ally Dies Of Zanu PF Torture Wounds

By A Correspondent- A Gutu MDC-Alliance staunch member has died of wounds sustained from torture by Zanu PF supporters.

MDC-Alliance deputy chairman Job Sikhala announced the sad development on his Twitter account early Friday.

“I am receiving sad news that our member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere frm Gutu hs just passed on. He ws abducted & severely tortured by ZPF thugs when he attended our Pres

@nelsonchamisa

‘s tour of Gutu. He came to my house & I assisted him to be attended. He could not make it. MHDSRIP”, Sikhala posted.

