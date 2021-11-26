Jilted MP behind Billiat-Munetsi Scandal

By Staff Reporter| A Zanu Pf Member of Parliament (name supplied) is reportedly behind the recent scandal that rocked an SA based Zimbabwean model Panashe Munetsi.

The legislator is alleged to have had an affair for sometime with the model however things got sour leading to character assasination of the model as part of revenge.

“We know the man behind the attacks on our daughter, he is a jilted young politician whom Panashe has been dating for a long time.

” Its sad that instead of trying to amicably resolve things with Panashe who is a public figure also, he decided to take the dirty to the media,” said an anonymous close relative of Munetsi.

The 28 year old Munetsi recently made headlines accused of being a slay queen who was forcing Khama Billiat to take fatherhood of her 4 year child.

Women’s rights group have shunned the slandering attack by the media against Munetsi private affairs.

Though, Munetsi was readily not available for comment her former boyfriend Sipho Dube said the attacks on the model were not fair as she is someone already doing well in SA.

He also said his relationship with the model was open and is not bitter like what was being suggested.

“My affair with Panashe was an open relationship .I knew he was seeing a lot of men including Khama whom she sired a baby with but there was not any issue.

“I believe someone wants to drag my name in his fights with Panashe,”explained Sipho.