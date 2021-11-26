Mnangagwa Legacy Of Tormenting Women

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is the biggest perpetrator of gender- based violence, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has said.

Mr Mnangagwa’s administration is known for terrorising perceived government opponents – especially women.

16 Days Against GBV: Mnangagwa The Biggest Perpetrator

25-11-2021

Chimbiri, Mamombe and Marova’s nervous conditions.

It has been exactly 19 months, 577 days or 83 weeks of hell for our female youth leaders at the hands of the unrepentant Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

As we kick start the 16 days against gender based violence commemorations today, let’s spare a thought for Cecillia Chimbiri, Joana Mamombe and Netsai Marova who had to endure 577 days of defeminization and humiliation at the hands the state.

Our female youth leaders have been toyed around from one court to another, at times exchanging court for Chikurubi for the simple reason that they chose to speak up against abuse suffered at the hands of state .

Since their abduction from Harare Central Police Station, (yes from police custody) no one from Mnangagwa’s government has come upfront to answer the public question as to what happened to our girls.

As if the abduction, torture and sexual abuse was not enough, instead the regime unashamedly went on to press cooked up charges of faking abduction against the trio.

Since then our girls have been moving around the Rotten Row courts with a litany of unjustified charges hanging over their heads.

Even during this week when the government is expected to send correct messages about gender based violence, our girls have been hoping from one court to another expecting finality to a case that has dragged on for over one and half years now.

Clearly the idea of Mnangagwa’s regime is to exert emotional torture to our girls.

A Legacy Of Woman Abuse

Again the regime chose a few days before this year’s commemorations against 16 days against gender based violence before sending a frail and bed ridden Mary Chiwenga to Chikurubi.

The message from the government to public is clear- women rights are not important!

What of Kembo Mohadi’s (Mnangagwa’s VP) office sexual abuse of his subordinates?

The list of women abuse cases at the hands of state and high ranking government officials under Mnangagwa is endless.

Clearly, Mnangagwa’s regime is the biggest perpetrator of gender based violence.

Stop women abuse and gender based violence!

16DaysAgainstGBV

FreeMako

RegisterToVoteZw

NgaapingeHakeMukomana

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson