Stop Pursuing Selfish Interests, Kasukuwere Tells Zim Politicians

Exiled former Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday urged the country’s political leaders to stop pursuing selfish interests and unite to heal a deeply divided and impoverished Zimbabwe.

Kasukuwere, a former Cabinet minister, who went into exile in 2017 following coup that removed the late former President Robert Mugabe, is currently in South Africa.

He has been accused of plotting to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Kasukuwere has also been accused of sponsoring a court application by Zanu PF activist, Sybeth Musengezi to challenge Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to party presidency.

“People must unite and deal with common challenges. No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe,” Kasukuwere told NewsDay.

“Our country is isolated and there is the issue of sanctions and the issue of polarisation. These issues require wisdom and maturity to handle so that we give a new era to the people of Zimbabwe.”

Kasukuwere fled the country with other G40 members, including former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo and ex-Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi, among others.

He came back in 2018, but left again under unclear circumstances.

“It must never be about an individual or opposition, but it is about survival of the people of Zimbabwe. Let us create conditions for a greater Zimbabwe and stability, greater peace and no one must be scared of their future in Zimbabwe. We must have hope.

“No individual is greater than the nation. We need to admit that and ask ourselves tough questions before we do the right thing. The rule of law and property rights should be protected. We need a better country for every Zimbabwean,” Kasukuwere said.

-Newsday