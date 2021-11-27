Chiredzi Magistrate In Trouble For Sodomising Court Interpreter

A Chiredzi Magistrate, Simbarashe Gundani (30) was arrested today(Friday) and will spend the night in Police custody at Chiredzi Police,for allegedly sodomisng a Court interpreter.

Gundani’s case will be heard in Masvingo where he is expected to be escorted tomorrow morning.

According to information gathered by Lowveld Checkpoint,Gundani and the complainant,Kudzanai Pesanai(32) were drinking beer at the Show grounds on 20 November 2021, and left the area at around 12 midnight.

They proceeded to the accused’s house at number B27 Impala Road,after he had offered an over night accomodation to the complainant after the accused had indicated that he can not drive further because he was drunk.

Pesanai stays at house number 3144 West Road and was recently transfered to Chiredzi.

It is alleged that during the night,at around 0300hrs, the accused woke up and kissed the complainant on his lips before pulling off his boxer short and sucked his Penis without consent.

The accused further requested to have anal sexual intercourse with the complainant who politely requested that they would do it later,yet he was finding ways to stop the Magistrate’s strange behaviour.

The complainant continued to give further excuses until he managed to go without fulfilling the demands of the accused.

The complainant reported the matter to Police today,leading to the arrest of the accused.

He was detained under detention number DB 975/21.

Police are continuing with investigations on the case indexed- Chiredzi-RRB number 4702387.

-Lowveld Checkpoint