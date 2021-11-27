Gokwe Inmate Runs Amok, Assaults, Locks-Up Police Officer In Cell

By A A Correspondent- A man from Bumbi Village under Chief Chireya, Gokwe North District, has been hauled before a magistrate for assaulting a police officer and locking him up in holding cells.

Believe Mhike appeared before Gokwe magistrate Hillary Ndlovu on Tuesday facing assault charges.

Prosecuting, Romeo Zibani said in the early hours of 4 November 2021, police officers who were on patrol ordered the closure of Jimiya Nite Club at Mutora business centre and this angered Mhike who was a patron at the bar.

Mhike allegedly approached one of the police officers, Rodgers Tusaumwe, and requested to see his identity particulars before forcibly taking his baton.

Mhike hit Tusaumwe with the baton on the arm, left backside, left thigh and left shoulder and also struck him with a stone on the chick.

He fled from the scene but was later apprehended and detained at ZRP Nembudziya cells.

On 7 November, Mhike, who was now in police custody, assaulted another police officer, Navison Run’anga, with fists after the latter had delivered food to inmates.

Mhike allegedly grabbed cell keys from him and locked up the police officer.

Run’anga sustained facial injuries and was rescued from the cell by other police officers identified as Constables Musoni, Mambwa and Tsoka, who then arrested Mhike.

Magistrate Ndlovu remanded Mhike in custody to this Friday for continuation of trial.