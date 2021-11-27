RegisterToVoteZW

ZEC’s Behavior Shocking: Pressure Group

A local elections lobby group, the Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust has expressed concern over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s move to suspend voter registration blitz saying the decision is capricious and calamitous.

In a statement yesterday, ZEAT said;

ZEC’s unilateral suspension of voter registration blitz which was scheduled to take place next month is very capricious and calamitous. Voter registration is very key as it affords citizens their fundamental rights and also determine delimitation outcomes. We are shocked by this unbecoming behavior ZEC is exhibiting. The reasons they are giving are frivolous and vexatious and only confirm that they are indeed not an honest election broker. Election management must be conducted professionally and cordially. In equal measure we take this opportunity to express our displeasure on the Ministry of Finance’s poor funding of important State institutions like ZEC and Registrar’s office. Such induced deficiency is shrinking democratic space and acts against the constitution.

