I Am Not Afraid Of Zanu PF- Wiwa

Nyasha Zhambe

Tinashe Sambiri|Fearless MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has said the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and his former boss Robert Mugabe murdered thousands of innocent citizens for opposing Zanu PF.

An emotionally- charged Sikhala vowed to end political violence across the country.

Addressing mourners at the burial of MDC Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe in Gutu District, Mawere area on Saturday, Sikhala blamed known Zanu PF members for killing Zhambe.

Zhambe was abducted and tortured by Zanu PF hooligans in Gutu during President Chamisa’s community engagement programme in October.

“I received a call from Councillor Bernard Chimwango about Nyasha’s deteriorating condition after he had been assaulted by known Zanu PF hooligans.

He arrived at my place around midnight. He could not walk properly…

Akandiudza kuti pane mipurwa yandirova maGutu umu( He related how Zanu PF people assaulted him).

Vanhu veZanu PF varipano go and Mnangagwa kuti zvanzi naJob Sikhala urimupurwa wemunhu.”

“Mnangagwa and Mugabe murdered 20 000 citizens in Matabeleland. They also killed Ndabaningi Sithole’s supporters.

We all know that Zanu PF killed thousands of Movement for Democratic Change supporters. As citizens, it is our constitutional right to protect ourselves.

I am not afraid of Zanu PF…

Tinoti Mwari vaita kuda kwavo but not in this case …Some people ended Nyasha’s life.

Tirikuona vanhu veZanu PF who are here, you come here just to feign concern … pfutseki imi vanhu veZanu PF vakaita izvi ( Zanu PF you are very stupid)

Councillor Bernard, you are the chairperson of the provincial youth assembly, it is your duty to protect the community.

Our message to Zanu PF is clear – stop killing our people. I will personally come back to end these barbaric acts.

I confronted one Mafios in Gutu( he was among those who killed Nyasha) and he ran away.

I will go to Mupandawana to look for him. We will see if he is able to kill me. I am also a fighter.”

He added:” Pupurai Togarepi you are the MP for this area, stop these acts of violence. After all you can’t even write a single correct sentence in English.

Stop lying to us, you are not a war collaborator.”