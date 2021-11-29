Khama Billiat ‘Baby Mama’ in Drug Abuse Scandal

By A Correspondent| A video showing Zimbabwean model Panashe Munetsi heavily intoxicated with an unknown substance has been leaked.

Panashe was in the news recently after claiming that her four year old son belongs to Kaizer Chief star Khama Billiat.

However, close friends said Panashe was on an extorting mission as she had accused two different men as biological fathers of her son in the past.

The vivacious model who is known to be living life on the edge was in Zimbabwe last week before flying back to her base in South Africa.

In the video, the heavily intoxicated Panashe is struggling to open her eyes.A voice in the video is heard saying that the model was with two men giving suspicion that she was involved in a threesome romp.

“She was sexually hired by Ace and Edwin,” the voice is heard.

The narrator also alleges that Panashe is also involved with a guy called Kudzi.