Munatsi Death, Landlords Speak Out

By A Correspondent- Owners of the flats at Northfields block where prominent banker Mr Douglas Munatsi, ZIDA CEO died in an inferno early this morning has spoken on the fire incident.

They said the fire was detected around 0300 hours and other tenants at a block of flats in Harare called the City of Harare Fire Brigade, which managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately could not save Mr Munatsi.

Mr Munatsi died in the fire in his 9th floor flat at the block located at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

Northfields Owners Association chairman only identified as C Gardiner said in the statement:

The association wishes to advise stakeholders that at approximately 02.50 AM, on Monday 29th November, a fire was detected by the occupant of flat C9 in Northfields.

There was no electricity at the time due to a cable fault. The occupant in C10 heard commotion and noise and went to his balcony to investigate further.

There, he heard from the occupant of C9 that there was a fire and he asked to call the fire brigade. At 02.59, the fire brigade was called, and they arrived at 03.11.

They fought the blaze for two hours, and despite their efforts, they were unable to save the occupant of C9, who is believed to be Mr Douglas Munatsi.

Thanks must be given to the professionalism and endeavours of the City of Harare Fire Brigade.

Without their intervention, is it very likely that more lives would have been lost and more property destroyed.

The Association has engaged the services of a forensic fire investigator to assess the cause of the fire.

Police said they were still investigating the case as possible arson.

More: The Herald