Police Unwilling To Arrest Known Zanu PF Hooligans Who Killed Nyasha Zhambe

Tinashe Sambiri|Police are deeply reluctant to arrest known Zanu PF hooligans who killed MDC Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere in Gutu District.

One Baster Mafio coordinated the Zanu PF hooligans who attacked Zhambe.

In a statement, Team Pachedu accused the police of failing to protect vulnerable citizens.

The late Nyasha Zhambe (MDC-A) was abducted and tortured by ZANU thugs led by Baster Mafio when Chamisa visited Gutu last month.

A police report was made (RRB45962/19), but the perpetrators were never arrested.

We do not have real police in Zimbabwe!

Nyasha Zhambe