ZimEye
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation would like to inform all valued stakeholders that its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre has suffered a power outage.This has affected radio & TV transmission.We apologise for the inconvenience.Engineers are working to restore services.— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) November 29, 2021
