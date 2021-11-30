False Accusation of PTUZ Leaders Would Not Address the Challenges Faced by Teachers

Instead of restoring the purchasing power parity of teachers’ salaries and allowing Zimsec to sign contractual agreements for invigilation of public examinatoons, Gvt (through ZBC News) has adopted a trajectory of falsehoods, accusing Ptuz leadership of working with the British for regime change.

Such ludicrous hallucination is not only baffling but madness of the worst order. Gvt must learn to shoot at the message rather than blaming the messanger. There is an urgent need to restore teachers’ salaries to pre-October 2018 level of an average of US$540.

A win-win situation over invigilation of public examinations can only be reached through a contractual agreement between Zimsec and teachers and payment for such invigilation. Attempts to silence Ptuz leadership through cheap blackmailing would not work, let alone find traction among teachers. The ball is now in teachers’ courts.

Its high time teachers must stop standing on rhe touchline to watch a game they should be playing. It is important for teachers in schools to liberate themselves from Zimsec abuse. We have, as Ptuz, notified both Zimsec and PSC, let alone copied communiques to the line Ministry. The time for practical action at the theatre of struggle, viz, schools, to influence decision making and a swift address of the impasse between teachers and Zimsec is now.

No amount of false accusation will stop an idea whose time is up. No pay, no invigilation, must henceforth come into effect.

Venceremos

Dr Takavafira M. Zhou (Ptuz President)