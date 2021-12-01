BREAKING…..Mnangagwa Reshuffles Politburo
1 December 2021
By A Correspondent- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made new politburo appointments, with Chris Mutsvangwa becoming the new spokesperson.
Below are the changes he made made:
- Mike Bimha is the new Political Commissar, replacing Victor Matemadanda.
- Lillian Zemura will now deputise Bimha in the Commissariat.
- Chris Mutsvangwa was appointed as the new secretary for information, replacing the late Simon Khaya Moyo.
- Monica Mavhunga from Mash Central Becomes Deputy Secretary of Education to the Politburo.
- Alice Dube was Appointed as Politburo member replacing Cain Mathema.
- Monica Mutsvangwa has been appointed as Deputy Secretary for Transport & Social Welfare.
- First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was appointed the Secretary for Environment and Tourism. She was previously the Deputy and now replaces Cde Prisca Mupfumira.
- Ziyambi Ziyambi replaces Mutsvangwa as Secretary for Science and Technology.
- Frederick Shava has been appointed as a Politburo Member as a Committee Member.
- Omega Hungwe and Oliver Chidawu have been appointed Politburo members with immediate effect and these two are coming from Harare Province.
- Judith Ncube was appointed as a Politburo member representing Bulawayo Province.
- Josiah Hungwe who was secretary for Production and Labour now becomes a senior member of the Politburo, and he is replaced by Kenneth Musanhi as the Secretary for Production and Labour.