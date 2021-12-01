High Court Rules In Favour Of Mnangagwa Linked Covid-19 Tender Corruption Scam

By A Correspondent- The High Court has ruled that the US$20 million contract entered between Drax Consult SALG (Drax) the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) for the supply of medicines and medical sundries by the former to the latter was valid.

Drax is owned by Delish Nguwaya, who is a close friend of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons.

The ruling comes after Drax approached the High Court, contesting an arbitral award nullifying the tender it had been granted for the supply of the medicines and surgical sundries.

Justice Webster Chinamora today granted the application by Drax finding that the Procurement Regulations of Zimbabwe Authority Zimbabwe gave authority to Natpharm to act in accordance with a resolution that had been made in procuring the required medicines and surgical sundries.

The contract was brusquely cancelled after a national public outcry following corruption allegations surrounding it.

However, Drax local representative Delish Nguwaya and former health minister Obadiah Moyo who were arrested in connection to corruption charges relating to the contract, have since been cleared of the charges while three Natpharm top executives have since been removed from remand over the same charges.

Herald