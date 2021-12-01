Madam Boss To Be Assassinated, Analyst Says

By Farai D Hove | The sociallite Madam Boss faces elimination, an analyst has claimed.

Writing on Wednesday morning, Talent Rusere said Tarisai Chikosho has been targeted due to her recent Facebook post in which she complained about outstanding refuse collection in Harare.

In the referenced post, Madam Boss cries out against uncollected bins, and at the end signs off with the emotive Nelson Chamisa, “Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana,” slogan.

Rusere’s comment comes a few days after a sociallite with a long history of hiring bouncers to assault enemies, Mai Titi, published insults against Madam Boss, weeks after claiming she had reunited with her.

It also comes at a time when the diaspora returnee, and CEO for the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency Doug Munatsi was killed in a suspected arson incident at his flat in Harare on Monday morning.

A comment from the State Security ministry was not possible at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Rusere, who also spoke to ZimEye today, stated in full:

Dear Madam Boss

There is a plot on your life, you have been considered an enemy to the state and marked for elimination before mid 2022 due to this post yawakaita “yemadhodha binhi”, distance yourself from those who pretend to be friends when they are actually your rivals.

Hauna shamwari in entertainment business Taira, they do envy you..

You are a good person and an inspiration to our young women and I won’t sit back and let Zanu pf suck your blood and destroy Muku’s future.

… pliz watch this lady….. you can DM me for full details.