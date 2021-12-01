ZimEye
Who at Gutu is sitting on this case RRB45962/19 @BMrehwa ? What valid reasons have they got for not acting on a murder case like this, especially when there’s evidence of the murderers. Shouldn’t Matanga & Mnangagwa be taken to court over this police non-action.. @nickmangwana
— MDC Alliance South Africa (@mdcalliance_sa) December 1, 2021
