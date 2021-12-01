MDC Alliance World AIDS Day Message

Tinashe Sambiri|All citizens deserve access to health services despite social and class differences, the MDC Alliance has said.

In a statement on World AIDS Day, the popular movement stressed the need for fairness and equality in accessing essential HIV services.

“We join the rest of the World in commemorating World Aids Day under the 2021 theme: ‘End inequalities. End AIDS’.

As MDC Alliance we prioritise the health of all citizens. We are against inequalities in access to essential HIV services. #WorldAIDSDay,” said the party.