Mount Plesant Family Loses US$48K To Stone-Wielding Robbers

By A Correspondent- A Mount Plesaesnt family has lost US$48 000 and other valuable to five stone-wielding robbers.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) the stone-wielding robbers pounced on a house in Mt Pleasant stole US$48 000 and several valuables:

The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 27/11/21 at about 0155 hours, where five unknown suspects pounced on a certain house in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

The five suspects who were armed with stones and wearing black face masks, demanded cash before being given safe keys. They stole US$ 48 000, iPhone XRS, car keys for a Toyota Mark X vehicle and went away.