President Chamisa Unrolls DURA Programme To Empower Rural Communities

Tinashe Sambiri|Through the rigorous community engagement programmes, President Nelson Chamisa is assisting villagers neglected by the Zanu PF regime for decades.

For instance in Mashonaland West Province, Skei Farm, President Chamisa is drilling four boreholes to assist the community.

Under the Development and Urbanization of Rural Areas( DURA), the MDC Alliance is determined to empower and equip neglected communities with essential services and facilities.

“Today we rolled out the Development and Urbanisation of Rural Areas (Dura) programme at Skei Farm in Mash West. President

@nelsonchamisa

is drilling 4 boreholes in Ward 14.

Under our Government every village household will have tapped water & Electricity #NgaapindeHakeMukomana,” MDC Alliance Secretary General, Charlton Hwende said in a statement on Twitter.