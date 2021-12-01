VP Karenyi-Kore Confronts Zanu PF “Killers”

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late party activist Nyasha Zhambe as a gallant change soldier.

Zhambe was murdered by Zanu PF hooligans in Gutu during President Chamisa’s community engagement programme in Masvingo Province.

President Chamisa posted on Twitter:

LEADERSHIP 101…Honouring and laying to rest a gallant Change soldier Nyasha Mawere who was assaulted and later succumbed to death.

Nyasha was assaulted in Gutu during Our Citizens and Community interface tour of Masvingo province.VP Kore eloquently captures the issues there…

LEADERSHIP 101…Honouring and laying to rest a gallant Change soldier Nyasha Mawere who was assaulted and later succumbed to death.Nyasha was assaulted in Gutu during Our Citizens and Community interface tour of Masvingo province.VP Kore eloquently captures the issues there👇 pic.twitter.com/jc4aUcSpW4 — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) November 28, 2021