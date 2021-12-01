ZIFA Pleads With Billiat To Be Available For AFCON Tournament

A delegation of envoys will travel to South Africa to try and convince Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat to return to the Warriors fold for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Billiat shocked the local football fraternity when he announced that he is retiring from international football on November 15 and did not give any reasons for his decision.

The nimble-footed winger was expected to lead the Warriors attack at AFCON, together with influential captain Knowledge Musona and was even on the initial list of players submitted to CAF by ZIFA, before he called it quits.

According to sources, ZIFA will send a delegation to the Mufakose-bred winger’s base in South Africa, to try and convince him to at least take part in the AFCON finals.

The Herald even reports that veteran sportscaster Charles ‘CNN’ Mabika, will be part of that delegation.

A comment could be acquired from Billiat’s agent Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa, at the time this report was filed. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

